Sydney Sweeney: I'm a huge James Bond fan

Sydney Sweeney has "always been a huge fan" of the James Bond franchise.

The 28-year-old actress has reportedly been lined up to play a Bond girl in the next movie, and Sydney admits that she's a long-time fan of the iconic film franchise.

She told Variety: "To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it."

Asked if there was any truth about her appearing in the next Bond movie, Sydney replied: "I can’t ... I don’t know..."

The Hollywood star subsequently suggested that she'd only be interested in the project if the script was right for her.

Asked if she would be interested, Sydney said: "Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond."

In 2023, Sydney starred alongside Glen Powell in the rom-com Anyone but You, and the blonde beauty has suggested that she'd love to make a sequel with her showbiz pal.

Sydney said: "We are always open to it. I think that when the right concept and script come to Glen and I, we will jump in hand in hand."

Sydney is currently promoting Christy, a biopic about boxer Christy Martin, and the actress can see some similarities between her on-screen character and her real-life self.

She explained: "For Christy, the ring was her escape. It’s almost like you’re a caged animal inside this ring, but it’s a place where she feels the most free."

Asked if she feels like a caged animal in Hollywood, Sydney replied: "I am definitely a caged animal in a sense.

"Acting is my ring. It’s where I feel freedom. The set is where everything else goes quiet."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, a source claimed that Sydney is being lined up to play the next Bond girl.

The actress is reportedly wanted by new 007 director Denis Villeneuve for a role in the upcoming film and the move is said to have the backing of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, with the company acquiring creative control of the spy franchise from long-serving producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.

"They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."