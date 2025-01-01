Kelsey Grammer becomes a dad again at 70

Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child and fourth baby with wife Kayte Walsh.

The new addition is a son named Christopher.

The Frasier star revealed the happy news in the latest episode of the Pod Meets World podcast.

While speaking about his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, written in memory of his late sister, Grammer told the hosts he and Walsh "just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids".

"It was like three days ago," he said. "Christopher, that's just joined the family."

Grammer and Walsh already share three children together, a 12-year-old daughter, and two sons aged 10 and eight.

He is also dad to a daughter with first wife Doreen Alderman; a daughter with ex Barrie Buckner; and a daughter and son with ex Camille Grammer.

In June, news broke that Grammer and Walsh were expecting. The actor was photographed in London, England, with his pregnant wife as they strolled through a park together.

In May, the Cheers alum opened up about being a father to seven in an interview with People magazine, and shared that since he's had his three younger kids, he's been "playing catch-up" with his older ones.

"I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," Grammer told the outlet. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now."