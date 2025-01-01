Glen Powell's ex Gigi Paris finds new love

Glen Powell's ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris has debuted her new romance with former NFL player Cooper Helfet.

The news comes more than two years after she and the Anyone But You actor went their separate ways.

The model hit the red carpet with NFL star Cooper Helfet at the 2025 Angel Ball in New York City Monday night.

This marks Gigi's first public romance since her split from Powell, which came about in part because of the romance rumours surrounding him and his Anyone But You costar, Sydney Sweeney.

And Paris hasn't been shy about sharing how she felt about the rumours at the time.

"I had two options," she said on the Too Much podcast in June.

"I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she OK with this? What the f**k?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not OK with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do."

But, she confessed, "I was shattered."

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public," Paris explained. "Like, don't make an ass out of me. Don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years, talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?"