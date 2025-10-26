Neil Diamond has 'emotional' video call with Song Sung Blue cast

Neil Diamond had an "emotional" video call with the cast of Song Sung Blue after he was forced to miss the movie's premiere.

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star as members of a Neil Diamond tribute band and they attended the glitzy premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (26.10.25), but 84-year-old Diamond - whose music features in the film - was unable to make it so his wife Katie set up a call so he could chat to the cast from his home in Colorado.

HUdson told USA Today: "[It was] very emotional. We all wish that he could be here. It was so sweet. He said that he wishes he could be there, but he can't.

"And that he loves the movie. He even said that he wishes his mother and dad could have been here tonight."

The actress added to Variety: "What a privilege! Getting to know Neil and Katie has been really something special for me. I wish he could be here.

"That’s why we make movies: We have these connections with artists and sort of fall in love with each other."

She added of the film: "I’m so excited. I’m nervous. I can’t wait [for people to see it]. I just have a good feeling that people are gonna love the way this movie feels."

The screening closed the AFI Fest in Los Angeles and director Craig Brewer admitted he wasn't worried about the incoming reviews because he was just thrilled to have Diamond's support.

He told Variety: "It’s a dream come true. When I heard that Neil was watching the movie, I thought to myself, ‘This is really the only audience I care about.

"His music means so much to me, and my hope is that all the people who love his music will love it.

"But my big hope is that I’ve helped add some fans of his music."

The film is based on Greg Koh’s 2008 documentary of the same name, which followed the true story of Milwaukee couple Mike and Claire Sardina, two luckless musicians who went on to become local legends by performing hits from the Sweet Caroline singer under the name Lightning and Thunder.

Song Sung Blue is due for release in January.