Josh Hartnett starring in action-thriller All Day and All Night

Josh Hartnett has been cast in All Day and All Night.

The 47-year-old actor has signed up to star in and produce the action-thriller that is being directed by Tommy Wirkola, the Norwegian filmmaker who has worked on the Violent Night and Dead Snow franchises.

Wirkola has penned the script alongside John Niven and will produce the flick - which is set to enter production in 2026 - with XYZ Films.

A synopsis reads: "When his daughter gets into Harvard, reformed bank robber Billy Davies (Hartnett) returns to a life of crime to come up with the tuition money. But when the bank heist goes horribly wrong, he and his crew accidentally stumble onto the set of a failing reality TV show. Now Billy must stay on air long enough to figure out an escape plan from the cops trying to arrest him and the mob trying to kill him, while the producers must keep the show on air long enough to boost their ratings and evade cancellation."

Wirkola is delighted to have secured the Pearl Harbor star for the film.

The director said: "I’ve been a fan of Josh Hartnett’s work for as long as I can remember and I can’t wait to go make All Day and All Night with him, along with my friends at XYZ."

XYZ's Guy Danella added: "Tommy brings a singular vision to everything he creates, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him once again to turn another genre construct on its head. Josh is an icon and was the first actor Tommy and XYZ approached with the project. Together, we’ve assembled the dream team to bring this film to life."

Josh starred in the action movie Fight or Flight earlier this year as former Secret Service agent Lucas Reyes and wanted to "prove something" by doing his own stunts on the film.

He told Us Weekly magazine: "[Our producers] also did John Wick and they were like, 'Keanu [Reeves] does his own stunts.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know.' And they were like, 'Well, do you wanna do your own stunts? It would really make the movie better.' And I was like, 'Yeah, of course I do.'

"In your forties like I was, not many people are asking you to go out and do your own stunts and film. So it was such a unique challenge and also just a fun opportunity to have some of the greatest, most fantastic stunt teams around me helping choreograph...

"I was like, ‘Can I still do this? I wanna see if I can.'

"I wanted to prove something to myself, physically, but also just give somebody pure popcorn entertainment in the best way possible, which is with a lot of humour and a lot of physicality and over-the-top, unexpected surprises. I’m very proud of it."