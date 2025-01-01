Prunella Scales dies aged 93

British actress Prunella Scales has died at the age of 93.

The star, who was best known for playing Sybil Fawlty in the sitcom Fawlty Towers, passed away "peacefully" at her home in London on Monday 27 October, her sons Samuel and Joseph said in a statement on Tuesday.

They added that their "darling mother", who was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2014, watched Fawlty Towers the day before she died.

"Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died," they said.

"We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."

Scales was best known for playing Sybil Fawlty, the bossy wife of John Cleese's eccentric hotelier Basil Fawlty, in the comedy series Fawlty Towers between 1975 and 1979.

She also portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the TV movie adaptation of Alan Bennett's play A Question of Attribution, for which she was nominated for the BAFTA TV award.

Her other TV roles included Marriage Lines, After Henry, Midsomer Murders and Silent Witness, and the travel documentary series Great Canal Journeys, which she presented with her husband Timothy West between 2014 and 2019.

Scales met West, her husband of 61 years, while making a BBC TV play called She Died Young in 1961, and they married two years later. They share two sons, including actor/director Samuel West.

Timothy died in November 2024 after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a fall. He was 90.

Scales is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.