Sydney Sweeney insists she and Glen Powell didn't lean into romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney has insisted she and her co-star Glen Powell didn't "lean in" to the romance rumours during their Anyone But You press tour.

The Euphoria actress and Top Gun: Maverick actor were the subject of dating rumours while promoting their romantic comedy in late 2023.

Despite both being in relationships at the time, their flirtatious chemistry on and off screen led many fans to wonder if they were dating in real life.

Powell previously claimed that they decided to capitalise on their "authentic chemistry" to drum up publicity for the film. However, Sweeney insisted in a new interview with Variety that they didn't deliberately fuel the rumours; they simply let the press run with them.

"Honestly, the press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se," she stated. "Truly the tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was 'They're standing two inches apart!'"

As for her relationship with Powell, she added, "Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another. I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing."

The star's latest comments contradict Powell's 2023 interview with Business Insider, in which he revealed that they decided to act like a couple for their first promo appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

He also noted that the rumours affected him more than Sweeney because he was going through a break-up with Gigi Paris at the time, while she was in a long-term relationship with Jonathan Davino.

"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me," he said.

Sweeney and Davino called off their engagement earlier this year.