Sydney Sweeney: 'I was told to get Botox at 16'

Sydney Sweeney was told to get Botox when she was 16.

In a new interview with Variety, the 28-year-old actress touched upon the criticism she has faced throughout her career. Sweeney revealed how her appearance was attacked during early auditions, with one critic unimpressed with her "very strong eyebrow muscles".

"I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I'm not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!" the Euphoria star explained.

Sweeney also remembered being ignored during casting calls, as she continued, "Or I'm in a casting and I'm reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I'm like, 'You're not paying attention at all.'"

Although she is under constant pressure to adhere to Hollywood ideals, Sweeney has ruled out using cosmetic enhancements to change her appearance.

She vowed, "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Anyone But You star addressed her "sex symbol" status and admitted the constant scrutiny has left her feeling like a "caged animal".

Sweeney insisted she's proud of her body and hopes her inner confidence will inspire other females to feel good about their appearance.

"So when people think, 'Ah, she's a sex symbol,' or 'She's leaning into that,' I'm like, 'No, I just feel good, and I'm doing it for myself and I feel strong,'" she added. "And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn't have to apologise or hide or cover up in any room."