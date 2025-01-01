Hilary Swank mourns death of beloved dog Kai

Hilary Swank has shared her grief about the loss of her dog, Kai.

In an Instagram post, the Academy Award-winner opened up about the death of one of her pooches, sharing numerous photos of the rescue pet.

In the heartfelt caption, she shared that Kai's death was "unexpected".

"Although any soul transition seems unexpected, doesn't it?" Swank added. "Even if you have time to process it, long before it happens. It still feels sudden. And surreal. And ever so heartbreaking. Please help me in saying goodbye to our dear four-legged family member, Kai."

Photos in the post showed the Million Dollar Baby star cuddling up with her furry friend and taking him for walks with her other pups.

"He was such a good boy, and if there's one thing he'll always be remembered for, it was his sneaky way of becoming everyone's favourite, when you least expected it," she continued.

"You will be missed beyond measure. Thank you for being next to me, so steadfast, through so many years and so many transitions. I love you, always and forever. See you later, my boy with the polka dot feet and polka dot belly."

Swank's celebrity friends took to the comments section of her announcement to share their condolences.

Mariska Hargitay wrote: "Oh, sweet Hil. Sending you all love."