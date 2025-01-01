Jennifer Lawrence reveals plans for boob job

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she's planning to get a boob job after giving birth to her second child earlier this year.

The actor has the surgery pencilled in for November, the New Yorker reported in a profile piece published on Monday.

Lawrence said her body wasn't the same after welcoming baby No. 2 with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she said, referring to her pregnancy with her eldest son, Cy.

"Second one, nothing bounced back."

Lawrence shared that she's planning to film a nude scene on-camera in spring, one year postpartum, but said she would still be having the surgery if she weren't a star.

"Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way," she mused. "But I think yes."

Lawrence has yet to disclose the name of her second child, but she may have revealed it inadvertently last month.

Page Six published photos of her key ring that featured alphabet beads reading 'Cy' and 'Louie'.

As for other cosmetic procedures, the Hunger Games star explained that she doesn't get fillers because they show on camera, but was enthusiastic about one day getting a facelift.

"Believe me, I'm gonna!" she revealed.