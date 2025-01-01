Chris Evans and Alba Baptista welcome first child - report

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly welcomed their first child.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the Captain America star and his Portuguese actress wife have become parents.

The happy news comes just days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Chris, 44, and Alba, 28, have not yet revealed the name of their baby or whether they have welcomed a boy or a girl.

Rumours that the pair were dating first emerged in 2021, but they did not make their relationship Instagram official until early 2023. Nine months later, they quietly tied the knot on 9 September during a private ceremony on Cape Cod.

Speculation about their growing family surfaced earlier this year after a fan account dedicated to the couple posted a Father's Day tribute to their respective dads. Alba's father Luiz Baptista later commented on the post, writing, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!"

In November 2024, Chris revealed to Access Hollywood that he "absolutely" wanted to become a father.

"Yeah, I hope so,' he told the outlet. 'The title of dad is an exciting one."

Weeks after their wedding, during an appearance at New York Comic Con, Chris shared that he and Alba had two ceremonies.

"It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies," he said at the time. "We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal."

He described both ceremonies as "wonderful and beautiful", before admitting that planning the events was "a lot".

"For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you," the Materialists actor confessed.