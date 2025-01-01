Sydney Sweeney says Christy themes are 'important' to her

Sydney Sweeney hopes Christy will "raise more awareness" of domestic violence issues.

The 28-year-old actress plays boxer Christy Martin in the new biographical sports drama film, and Sydney admits that the themes of the movie are "important" to her.

She told Variety: "It’s a very personal issue that’s important to me, and I hope that through Christy and her story, it can raise more awareness. It’s personal."

Sydney stars in the new David Michod-directed movie alongside Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O'Brian, and she can't wait for film fans to see her latest project.

She said: "I’m so excited for everybody to see Christy Martin."

Ben admits that the abuse scenes in the film tested their limits as performers. However, the director "created a safe space" for Ben and Sydney.

Speaking about his co-star, Ben said: "As we got deeper into the material and closer to shooting, all I could see is this sensitive human. And I could feel that she felt a great responsibility to represent Christy’s resilience the best she could and bring her own lantern to it. And Syd’s lantern is bright."

Ben also revealed that he relished the experience of working with Sydney, who has become one of the most talked-about women in the world in recent years.

The actor explained: "There always seems to be a bit of hoopla around her. Positive or negative, she seems to provoke a reaction. But that is not the person I first met.

"I only know Syd as a sensitive human, utterly professional, kind to the crew, prepared, looked everybody in the eye, remembered their names. To me that’s an old-school value system that I don’t see in a lot of people in her position."

Earlier this year, Sydney admitted to feeling inspired by Christy Martin.

She told Vanity Fair: "I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

Sydney got herself in tip-top physical shape in order to play Christy in the movie. The actress was also determined to not use a stunt double for the boxing scenes.

Sydney - who has enjoyed huge success in recent times, starring in shows such as Euphoria and The Handmaid's Tale - shared: "Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force.

"I always believed that you would not be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits."