Anthony Hopkins tells long-estranged daughter: 'Get over it'

Anthony Hopkins has told his long-estranged daughter to "get over it".

The Oscar winner claimed his only child had refused an invitation to reconnect.

"My wife, Stella, sent an invitation to come and see us. Not a word of response," he told The New York Times. "So I think, OK, fine. I wish her well, but I'm not going to waste blood over that. If you want to waste your life being in resentment, fine, go ahead."

Stella Arroyave, 69, is 87-year-old Anthony's third wife. He and his first wife, Petronella Barker, welcomed daughter Abigail in 1969 and divorced in 1972.

He explained he had chosen to let go of his feelings of resentment at Abigail's lack of interest in forging a relationship.

"I could carry resentment over the past, but that's death. You're not living," he reflected. "You have to acknowledge one thing: that we are imperfect. We're not saints. We're all sinners and saints or whatever we are. We do the best we can. Life is painful. Sometimes people get hurt."

However, Anthony added, in the end, the only way forward was to move on.

"Sometimes we get hurt, he said. "But you can't live like that. You have to say, Get over it. And if you can't get over it, fine, good luck to you."

In 2006, Abigail, 57, told The Telegraph she had rarely seen her father as a child.

"I would see him, but maybe once a year," she said. "There is a little bit of sadness but I have to get on with my life."