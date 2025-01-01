Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista welcome baby girl

Chris Evans and his Portuguese actor wife Alba Baptista have welcomed their first baby together.

The Avengers star is now dad to a daughter, TMZ was first to report. The couple's little one was born on Friday.

Evans and the Warrior Nun actor have named their baby girl Alma Grace Baptista Evans.

Although the Captain America star and Baptista were first linked in January 2022, they have kept their relationship out of the spotlight so far.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, People magazine reported at the time.

Around that time, People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive also opened up to the outlet about his desire to settle down and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," Evans said.

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," he explained.

Speaking with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his movie Red One in November 2024, the actor was asked if he thought he would be a superhero dad one day, like his costar Dwayne Johnson's character.

"Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely," Evans responded. "The title of dad is an exciting one."