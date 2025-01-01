Halle Bailey and DDG reach custody agreement

Halle Bailey and DDG have reached a custody agreement for their 22-month-old son.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the former couple have agreed to a temporary arrangement whereby DDG has custody of his son on Wednesdays and certain weekends. The child will live with the The Little Mermaid star for the remainder of the time.

Bailey and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, have also agreed to a holiday schedule.

Additionally, the two have dropped their restraining orders against each other.

Bailey was initially granted a temporary restraining order against the YouTuber in May after alleging physical and verbal abuse.

Meanwhile, her ex requested an emergency hearing and a domestic violence restraining order in June, claiming that Bailey posed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm".

According to court documents filed on Monday in the Superior Court of Los Angeles and reported by TMZ: "The parties each reserve her/his rights to resurrect any and all DV allegations."

According to the filing, the dismissal "may not be used as evidence against the party(s) seeking new orders."

Bailey and DDG can, however, re-file.

Also per the documents, the former couple have agreed not to publicly disparage one another.