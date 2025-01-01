Chappell Roan to induct Cyndi Lauper into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chappell Roan is set to induct Cyndi Lauper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 40th annual ceremony on 8 November.

In an Instagram video announcing the news, Roan shared her excitement about the induction and spoke directly of the impact Lauper has had on her and her career.

"She has inspired me with her fashion and her hair, and of course, her makeup, her music," the singer said. "I actually auditioned with True Colours for America's Got Talent when I was 13. I didn't make it, but the song is still incredible. I'm so excited, thank you for having me."

Last year, in an interview with Playbill, Lauper shared her own admiration for Roan's rising career.

"Such dusky, yearning keyboard pop," she said of Roan's music. "And that hair! That kind of reminds me of what I did on the blues record, Memphis Blues. This is just incredible."

The Rock Hall also announced that The Killers had been added to the star-studded lineup of guests at the induction ceremony.

Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Elton John were announced as participating performers and presenters.

Beck, David Letterman, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Questlove, Raye, Sleepy Brown, Teddy Swims, Twenty One Pilots and Taylor Momsen will also make an appearance at the Los Angeles event.