Sylvester Stallone reveals which of his movies has aged the best

Sylvester Stallone declares Demolition Man as the movie of his that has aged the best.

The 79-year-old acting legend played Det. John Spartan, who is released from a suspended-animation prison, CryoPrison, in 2032 to catch an old and violent enemy called Simon Snipes (Wesley Snipes) - the psychopathic killer who was incarcerated with him - in the 1993 sci-fi action film.

Breaking down his many big-screen roles with GQ, Stallone said of Demolition Man: "I think it was a great movie. It's one of the few films that really [holds] up, and it is almost close to happening.

[It's] the gentle-ization of society, everything's so meek.

"I thought it was just very, very contemporary. I thought it was really well done."

Stallone praised Snipes for creating a "very memorable" baddie in Demolition Man.

Stallone added: "Wesley was wild. He's a wild man, very energetic, good fighter. When we were doing kicks, there were some of these, like a plate here, so he could really lay into me, and I could feel it, and it was good.

"But Wesley, he really dug down there and gave a very memorable character. [He did] things with his hair and his voice, and he was good.

“He was at the top of his game then."

Stallone thanked the production team of the Marco Brambilla-directed movie, and relived the "two most dangerous stunts" he's "ever done".

Det. John was grabbed by a massive metal claw, which spun the actor around.

He recalled: "That giant claw, sometimes the hydraulics would go sideways, and the strength of those metal claws would tear you up."

And another saw his alter ego be cryogenically frozen - when dead bodies are frozen at a low temperature in the hope of future revival - where "warm oil" was filling up around him in a "thick plexiglass round tub".

Stallone remembered: "When they froze me originally, they put me in this round tub, thick plexiglass, you couldn't break it with a sledgehammer.

"And they started pouring in warm oil, and it's filling up, filling up to [my mouth] … If it goes longer than 30 seconds, it's gonna go to [above my nose], and you can't get out 'cause the lid was bolted on.

"I had a couple of fellas that were sitting there with sledgehammers and hatchets. And I go, now that the scene was over, 'Why don't you try to open it?'

“And, of course, they hit it 20 times, couldn't crack it. So that was crazy."