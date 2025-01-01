Emma Thompson irritated by 'annoying' AI interference in screenwriting process

Emma Thompson feels "intense irritation" whenever an AI assistant offers to help her write a script.

The British actress, who won an Oscar for her 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, railed against artificial intelligence interfering with her writing process during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When the host asked for her feelings about the "coming AI revolution", Thompson replied, "Intense irritation. I cannot begin to tell you."

The Love Actually star then explained that she initially writes her scripts "longhand on a pad" because she believes "there is a connection between the brain and the hand".

When it comes to putting her words onto a computer, Thompson is far from impressed when AI chatbots offer to rewrite her work.

Embarking on an impassioned rant, she said, "Then when I've written something, I will put it into a Word document. And recently, the Word document is constantly saying, 'Would you like me to rewrite that for you?' And so I end up just going, 'I don't need you to f**king rewrite what I've just written, will you fuck off?! Just fuck off!' I'm so annoyed."

Colbert joked that Thompson should show her computer her Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar to prove that she doesn't need help.

"I don't think that it would care," she lamented before dramatically pretending to cry.

The star went on to note that she had an issue with technology way before the introduction of AI, particularly when her computer mysteriously changed her "entire script into hieroglyphs" when she was finishing her screenplay for Sense and Sensibility.

After realising her only copy was "completely gone", a panicked Thompson took a taxi to Stephen Fry's house in her dressing gown and he spent eight hours trying to recover it.

"(But) it came out in one long sentence," she shared. "I had to redo it. The computer had taken it and hidden it... like it had done it on purpose."

As well as Sense and Sensibility, Thompson co-wrote Bridget Jones's Baby, Last Christmas and her two Nanny McPhee films, among others.