Sydney Sweeney teams up with Justin Lin for That Man From Rio remake

Sydney Sweeney and Justin Lin are working on a remake of That Man From Rio.

The 28-year-old actress will star in the Fast and Furious director’s upcoming adventure comedy for Apple Original Films.

That Man From Rio will be a reimagining of the 1964 French film of the same name, which follows a French Air Force pilot (Jean-Paul Belmondo) who races across Brazil to rescue his kidnapped fiancee (Francoise Dorleac).

Along the way, he becomes entangled in a chaotic adventure involving stolen Amazonian artifacts and ruthless treasure hunters.

The remake has been penned by Naked Singularity’s Chase Palmer.

As well as starring in That Man From Rio, Sweeney will serve as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Lin will produce under his Perfect Storm Entertainment Banner alongside Kevin Walsh, who will produce through his The Walsh Company.

Wash is reportedly a huge fan of the original That Man From Rio, and had been trying to acquire the rights for some time.

After landing the rights, Sweeney and Lin were said to have been “high on the project”, and were quick to sign on.

Sweeney was most recently rumoured to be in the running to play a Bond girl in the next James Bond movie, but the Euphoria actress admitted she was unaware of the speculation.

She told Variety: “To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it.”

Asked if there was any truth about her appearing in the next Bond movie, she replied: "I can’t ... I don’t know.”

Sweeney can next be seen in Christy, a biopic about famed boxer Christy Martin.

The Housemaid star recently said she hoped the movie - which hits cinemas on November 7, 2025 - will “raise more awareness” of domestic violence issues.

She said: “It’s a very personal issue that’s important to me, and I hope that through Christy and her story, it can raise more awareness. It’s personal.”

Sydney stars in the new David Michôd-directed movie alongside Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Katy O’Brian, and she’s eager for audiences to experience her latest project.

She teased: “I’m so excited for everybody to see Christy Martin.”

Foster admitted that Christy’s abuse scenes pushed both actors to their limits, though the director “created a safe space” for him and Sweeney to work in.

Speaking about his co-star, Foster said: “As we got deeper into the material and closer to shooting, all I could see is this sensitive human.

“And I could feel that she felt a great responsibility to represent Christy’s resilience the best she could and bring her own lantern to it. And Syd’s lantern is bright.”

Sweeney had also said she was inspired by Christy Martin’s story.

She explained to Vanity Fair: “I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life.”