Jamie Lee Curtis addresses backlash over Charlie Kirk comments

Jamie Lee Curtis has responded to the "threatening" backlash over her "mistranslated" comments about the death of Charlie Kirk.

The Halloween actress cried about the assassination of the right-wing political activist during an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast a few days after his death in September.

She tearfully told the podcast host that although she thought Kirk's position on many social issues was "abhorrent", she hoped that he felt "connected with his faith" when he died.

Many viewers were taken aback by the star's emotional reaction, particularly since she has a transgender daughter and Kirk was openly against trans rights.

Addressing the "threatening" backlash in an interview with Variety, the Freaky Friday actress insisted that a clip of her comments "mistranslated" what she said.

"An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well - like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn't; I was simply talking about his faith in God. And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not," she stated.

Curtis added that many people in the "binary world" can't grasp that she can have two contradictory feelings at the same time.

Citing an example, the 66-year-old said, "I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel's right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza. You can't say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, 'I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way.'"

When asked if she has to be careful of what she says as a public figure, Curtis replied, "I don't have to be careful... I can't not be who I am in the moment I am."

In the original podcast interview, the actress said of Kirk, "I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected with his faith. Even though his ideas were abhorrent to me. I still believe he's a father and a husband and a man of faith. And I hope whatever connection to God means that he felt it."