Frankie Muniz: 'I haven't spoken to Hilary Duff for 22 years'

Frankie Muniz has revealed why he hasn't spoken to his former co-star Hilary Duff for 22 years.

The pair enjoyed fame from a young age, with Muniz starring in Malcolm in the Middle and Duff appearing in Lizzie McGuire during the early 2000s. While the pair used to be "really good friends", during a recent appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Muniz admitted they are no longer close.

According to Muniz, the rift began after he told Duff's mother that he had landed a role in Agent Cody Banks. The news apparently led Duff's mother to ask if a female lead had been cast for the 2003 film, with Muniz hoping Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk would land the role.

Muniz has claimed that when they met up the next day, Duff's mother appeared to have intervened in the casting process.

"Her mom's like, 'Guess what? We're going to be spending the summer together. She's doing Cody Banks with you. They signed the contract last night,'" Muniz recalled.

"Needless to say, I wasn't thrilled about it. And not because I didn't want it to be Hilary. I don't know how much I want to say. I'm trying to think about it because I've already said way too much."

While the pair were working on the film, Muniz admitted he was "very sad when Hilary's mom would come on set" and described her as "the epitome of a stage mom". He then revealed he hasn't spoken to Duff "since the last day" of shooting Agent Cody Banks.

The 39-year-old star continued, "I've not said one word to her since then. So that's the truth of that. No one knows about my Hilary Duff story."

Muniz insisted he was sad to see the friendship end and hinted he may reach out to the 38-year-old actress.

"I regret not just continuing to be friends with her because we had a great friendship for such a long time, and I let her mom... it p**sed me off," the actor-turned-racing car driver said. "I would love to catch up with her. I would love to even talk about that because I'm sure she doesn't know any of that happened."