Selena Gomez celebrates as Only Murders in the Building heads to London

Selena Gomez has celebrated the fact that the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building will be filmed in London.

As news broke that the hit TV series had been renewed for another season, Gomez took to social media to tease fans about a new location.

"Well, looks like our fam is going to London y'all...," Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story as she confirmed the mystery comedy-drama would return.

This will mark the first time Only Murders in the Building will be filmed outside the U.S.

Gomez continued to discuss the show on Instagram as she posted a clip from the fifth series, as well as a photo of her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin happily relaxing on camping chairs.

She wrote, "I want to thank our community and fans of @onlymurdershulu for allowing us to even have a season 6! We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself."

Only Murders in the Building first hit screens in 2021 and has continued to enjoy impressive ratings, alongside seven Emmy nominations.

The finale for the fifth season recently premiered, with show bosses confirming this week that a sixth season consisting of 10 episodes has been given the go-ahead. The new series is likely to air in 2026.

Fans were left wondering about the location for future episodes after season five ended on a cliffhanger. Gomez, Short and Martin were seen listening to a podcast about a British woman who allegedly murdered a descendant of the royal family before she escaped to the US.