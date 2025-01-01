Liam Hemsworth opens up about Gabriella Brooks engagement

Liam Hemsworth has revealed details of his engagement to Gabriella Brooks.

The Australian actor and the model announced their engagement on Instagram back in September.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Liam explained that he hadn't planned anything elaborate for the proposal.

"We got engaged a few months ago whilst I was still shooting The Witcher," the 35-year-old said. "I've been shooting The Witcher now for the last two years. I didn't have a huge plan behind the engagement."

He added, "I mean, I had enough of a plan to have bought the ring, but I was sort of just waiting for the right moment."

When host Jimmy Fallon asked if he found the "right moment", Liam jokingly replied, "I think so. Um, she said yes."

The Hunger Games star went on to explain that due to his demanding filming schedule, he and Gabriella had to wait a while to celebrate their engagement with a holiday.

"It was a few months back, and then I just finished shooting The Witcher about three weeks ago, and then we went to the Maldives," he shared.

Liam also discussed the engagement during an appearance on the Today show on Monday.

"I'm incredibly excited. I did it a few months ago," he said of the proposal. "We're super excited. It's a happy time in my life."

Liam and Gabriella were first linked in December 2019, four months after the actor split from his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.