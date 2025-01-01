Tom Cruise was not happy with me, says Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell upset Tom Cruise while filming Minority Report.

The 49-year-old actor starred alongside the Hollywood icon in the 2002 sci-fi movie, but Colin admits that his lack of professionalism left his co-star feeling deeply unimpressed.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colin shared: "I grew up watching them lads, I grew up watching Tom Cruise and Top Gun and Risky Business, and Steven Spielberg and [composer] John Williams kind of raised me in their films.

"But it was my birthday on May 31. We were shooting. I begged production of a $120 million film if they would not have me working on my birthday. Who did I think I was?

"So my pickup [to go to set] was at 6 am and I got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before.

"I remember getting into bed, and as soon as I turned off the light, the phone rang, and it was the driver outside saying, ‘It’s 10 past 6’ and I went, ‘Oh s***.'

"I got to the trailer, and Dave Venghaus — the [second] AD, God bless him — went, ‘You can’t go to the set like this.’ I went: Just get me, get me six Pacifico Cervezas and a pack of 20 Marlboro Reds."

Colin - who struggled with addiction for years, before entering a rehab facility - recalled having a few drinks before walking on to set, and Tom was ultimately left unimpressed by his co-star's antics.

He said: "I had a couple of beers and I went to the set. But it was terrible.

"I will never forget the line that I had, but I couldn’t get it out. It was: ‘I’m sure you’ve all grasped the fundamental paradox of pre-crime methodology.’ That was the line that started the scene. I remember one of them coming up and saying, ‘Do you want to go and take a breath of fresh air?’ And I remember thinking: ‘If I go out and take a breath of fresh air, then I’ll be under more pressure when I come back in.'

"It took 46 takes. Tom wasn’t very happy with me. Tom was not happy with me."

Meanwhile, Colin recently confessed that he feels "excited" by the resurgence of "original" movies.

The actor has relished watching films such as Sinners, Bring Her Back and Weapons over the last year, and Colin confessed to feeling "really, really excited" by the resurgence of original stories.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I know there’s a lot of sequels and there’s talk about a lot of sequels and IPs that have been used before and reimaginings and revisitings of worlds. This year I saw Bring Her Back, and then I saw obviously Sinners and the other day I saw Weapons.

"I get really excited when I see original stuff - really, really excited. So there’s always going to be original stories and there’s always going to be rehashes and there’s room for both."