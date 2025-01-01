Buzz Aldrin's fourth wife Anca Faur dead at 66

Buzz Aldrin's wife Anca Faur has died aged 66.

Her passing comes just two years after the couple tied the knot.

Faur died "peacefully" on Tuesday night, "with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, by her side", according to a statement shared on Facebook by the Faur and Aldrin families.

"Mrs Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC," the family announcement continued.

"I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life," the retired astronaut added. "She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly."

Further details of Faur's death were not made available.

Aldrin and Faur met in December 2017 at a work event and began dating several months later. They married on 20 January 2023, the former NASA astronaut's 93rd birthday.

"It was a beautiful day," Aldrin told People magazine last year.

"We had decided on a private ceremony, as suitably intimate, just us and the stars in the sky.

"There is something special about her and the way we connect so well," he said, adding that he had "never been happier in my life".