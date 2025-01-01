Rosie O'Donnell asks for 'prayers' as daughter Chelsea is sent to jail

Rosie O'Donnell has asked for prayers for her oldest daughter.

Chelsea O'Donnell has been sentenced to prison for violating the terms of her probation on drug charges.

"My child, Chelsea Belle, before addiction took over her life. I loved her then, I love her now, as she faces a scary future," the comedian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a young Chelsea.

"Prayers welcomed," she continued, adding hashtags for addiction awareness, love and family.

O'Donnell and her then-wife, Kelli Carpenter, adopted Chelsea shortly after she was born in 1997.

Last year, Chelsea was arrested in Wisconsin on three different occasions between September and December, on charges that included child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of narcotic drugs.

"So yes, this is true," the former talk show host shared in the wake of her daughter's third arrest.

"After being bailed out by her birth mother, Chelsea was arrested again and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction. We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around."

Chelsea was sentenced to six years' probation on 31 March. The conditions included sobriety, no possession of alcohol or other controlled substances without a prescription, no contact with drug users or sellers, and no possession or ownership of any firearm.

She had her probation revoked and was sentenced to prison on 22 October, as reported by People magazine.

Chelsea is a mother of four, including a two-year-old son.