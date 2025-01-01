Dove Cameron engaged to Maneskin frontman Damiano David

Disney star Dove Cameron is engaged to Damiano David.

Cameron has been seen showing off a huge diamond sparkler on her left ring finger while arm-in-arm with the provocative rocker in Sydney, Australia.

The two recently got engaged, TMZ reported on Thursday.

Cameron and David have been dating for nearly two years after initially meeting at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

Their relationship was confirmed when they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 pre-Grammy Gala.

Earlier this month, Cameron celebrated their relationship with intimate snaps and videos from their courtship.

She shared the post with her 47 million followers, with the caption: "The 2 best years of my life. I am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it.

"I love you in a way no words could ever express, but I will never stop trying. Buon anniversario, amore mio."

Cameron is best known for her dual roles in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie from 2013 to 2017. After that, she starred in the three Descendants franchise movies between 2015 and 2021.

David is the lead vocalist for Italian rock band Maneskin, the foursome who won the Eurovision Song Contest with Zitti e Buoni in 2021.