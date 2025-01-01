Leighton Meester teases return to music

Leighton Meester is ready to get back in the recording studio.

The Gossip Girl alum hinted at the possibility of returning to music, more than 11 years after she released her debut album, Heartstrings.

"I'm just about ready," Meester told E! News on the red carpet at the I Love LA premiere in Los Angeles. "But it's a lot. It takes a lot, so I don't know. I'll do it eventually."

In the meantime, Meester is focusing on her TV projects, which include her recent appearance on Netflix's Nobody Wants This and her role as Alyssa in I Love LA, in which she costars with Rachel Sennott and Josh Hutcherson.

Meester's music career kicked off with the 2009 hit Good Girls Go Bad with Cobra Starship.

She released a string of solo pop singles later that year but then changed tack, stating that she felt she "didn't sing that well in those songs".

She returned to music in 2014 with the folk-influenced album Heartstrings.

Meester also revealed she is excited about spending some quality time with her husband, Adam Brody, and the couple's two children for Halloween.

"I love Halloween," the Country Strong star shared. "I love decorating. We do all the presents and all this stuff. It's really fun. We have kids, so it's extra special and sweet."