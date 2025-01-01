David Dastmalchian and Kelly Marie Tran to star in Ron Perlman-produced thriller Kodak Super-XX

David Dastmalchian and Kelly Marie Tran are to star in the psychological thriller Kodak Super-XX.

The 50-year-old actor and the Star Wars actress, 36, are to lead Auden Bui’s feature directorial debut, Deadline has said.

The neo-noir - which was written by They Cloned Tyrone’s Tony Rettenmaier - has been described as “a haunting burn about loneliness, art, and the moment creation and obsession blur into one”.

Kodak Super-XX follows Linh (Tran), a quiet woman whose solitary life revolves around her job as a darkroom developer at one of the city's last remaining boutique photo labs.

Her lonely existence takes a paranoid turn when she gets caught up with a mysterious stranger (Dastmalchian), whose photos reveal a dark secret.

Kodak Super-XX is being produced by Ron Perlman’s newly-formed media company Asylm Studios.

Bui said in a statement: “I’m thrilled that Asylm Studios selected Kodak Super-XX as its debut feature.

“The studio represents a return to filmmaking in its purest form - a focus on craft, story, and most importantly, the people who make it happen.”

Meanwhile, Dastmalchian will also serve as producer alongside Good Fiend’s Jen Iacobino, as well as Juel Taylor, Josh Feldman and Sean King O’Grady under the Death Ground Films banner.

Executive producers for the film include Robinwood7’s Feras Majid Shammami, and Perlman and Willie Morris for Asylm Studios.

Dastmalchian is no stranger to the thriller genre, having previously starred in the 2023 flick Late Night with the Devil.

Even so, the Oppenheimer actor admitted he struggles to sit through horror movies due to his anxiety.

Speaking with Junkee, he said: “I’ve had the very incredible gift of getting to see Late Night with the Devil numerous times in a packed cinema.

“There’s something so fun about watching and seeing it happen in real time that it feels like you’re watching a live television broadcast that’s being watched by millions of other people around the world or the country.

“When it comes to horror in general, I love seeing a horror movie in the cinema because collectively we all get to confront something that really scares the c*** out of us, or whatever the metaphor is that the movie is operating on and exploring.

“And we see these things that just make our blood pressure rise and we gasp and we scream and we laugh, and then it’s collectively over and we look around us in this space and everyone is picking up their trash and going to leave.

“I struggle intensely with anxiety and anxious thoughts, and I often have to get to a place where I say to myself, ‘This is just a feeling. It’s going to be over in the next five minutes or hour. It’s just a movie.’ And it’s kind of wonderfully cathartic in my humble horror nerd opinion.”