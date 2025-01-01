Sharon Stone defends Sydney Sweeney over controversial jeans campaign

Sharon Stone has defended her co-star Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans campaign, insisting that "it's hard to be hot".

The Anyone But You actress came under fire over the summer for starring in an American Eagle advertising campaign featuring the slogan, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans", which received widespread backlash from critics who claimed it glorified Sweeney's whiteness.

Stone, who worked with Sweeney on the third season of Euphoria, defended the actress over the controversy at Variety's Power of Women LA event on Wednesday night.

"It's okay to use what mama gave you. It's really fine," Stone declared to the publication. "It's hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It's really okay to use every bit of hotness you have - right here, right now - and go for whatever that is. Everybody has their own certain kind of hotness, their own certain thing, and you're supposed to go for that. Because who are you not to be beautiful? You know, who you are isn't an accident."

The Basic Instinct actress then remembered when late primatologist Jane Goodall appeared on the cover of Life magazine wearing safari shorts, and other scientists claimed she only got the coveted cover because "she had good legs".

"And Jane said, 'Well, if I did, then that helped me get more money for my research,'" Stone shared, before recalling what Sweeney said about the furore while working on Euphoria.

"Sydney said, 'Yeah, and I'm sure I made a billion dollars for the jeans company, and I'm good with that. Because, you know what? I'll get another job.'"

The Casino actress attended the event to support Sweeney, who was honoured alongside Wanda Sykes, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Scherzinger and Kate Hudson.

It is not known who Stone plays in the next season of Euphoria. Sweeney, who portrays Cassie, revealed to Variety that she finishes filming her scenes on Sunday.