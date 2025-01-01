Kim Kardashian sensationally claims 1969 moon landing was fake

Kim Kardashian has sensationally claimed that the 1969 moon landing didn't happen.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star was filmed trying to convince her All Fair's co-star Sarah Paulson that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 mission was not real.

In footage shot between takes on the legal drama, Kardashian told her co-star, "I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one."

Citing a particular piece of alleged evidence, she said, "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And (Aldrin) goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.'"

The SKIMS founder then sensationally claimed the 95-year-old astronaut had "gotten old" and was finally letting the truth slip, adding, "So I think it didn't happen."

Paulson told Kim that she was going to go on a "massive deep dive" into the conspiracy theory.

In a confessional filmed in her trailer, the 45-year-old expanded on her controversial take and confirmed to a producer that she doesn't believe those astronauts walked on the moon.

"I don't think we did. I think it was fake," she stated. "I've seen a few videos (of) Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen?"

Sharing more reasons for her belief, Kim continued, "There's no gravity on the moon - why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon (have) a different (foot)print than the photos. Why are there no stars?"

When a producer noted that she would receive a lot of backlash over her outrageous claim, she replied, "They're gonna say I'm crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself."