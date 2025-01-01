Colin Farrell: 'Tom Cruise wasn't happy when I showed up hungover to Minority Report set'

Colin Farrell has revealed Tom Cruise "wasn't happy" when he showed up to set hungover.

The pair were working on the 2002 crime drama Minority Report at the time, and shooting happened to coincide with Farrell's birthday. After the Irish actor overindulged celebrating his special day, Cruise made his feelings clear as they struggled to get through a scene the following morning.

"It took 46 takes," Farrell recalled during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Tom wasn't very happy with me."

Describing the experience as the worst day he "ever had on a film set", the 49-year-old actor revealed he had asked not to work on his birthday.

"Who did I think I was?" he laughed as he referred to his request. "Of course, my pickup was 6am on May 31st. I got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before and I remember getting into bed, and as soon as I turned off the light, the phone rang and it was the driver outside (who) said, 'It's 10 past six.'"

When he arrived on set feeling worse for wear, Farrell claimed an assistant director took one look at him and said, "You can't go to the set like this."

Determined to continue with the scene, Farrell tried to make light of the situation and called for a pack of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer to get through the day.

"Now listen, it's not cool because two years later I went to rehab," he insisted, before joking, "But it worked in the moment."

Farrell continued with the tale as he recalled the line that led to the 46 takes.

He shared, "I'll never forget the line that I had that I couldn't get out. It was, 'I'm sure you've all grasped the fundamental paradox of precrime methodology.' That was the line that started the scene."

Farrell has been sober since 2006.