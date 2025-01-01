Kendall Jenner admits she gets 'frustrated' with Caitlyn Jenner's views

Kendall Jenner has confessed she sometimes feels "frustrated" by her dad Caitlyn Jenner's views.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 29-year-old model opened up about her relationship with Caitlyn, explaining that they often see the world very differently.

During a family gathering, the conversation turned to the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Caitlyn, 76, revealed she believed her Malibu home was safe from the fires and said she planned to stay put and sit outside her house with a hose rather than evacuate.

Speaking in a confessional, Kendall reflected on the dynamic between them.

"I have to compartmentalise my relationship with my Dad in a way because I love her," she said. "She's my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things."

Despite their differences, Kendall emphasised that she wants Caitlyn to remain a part of her life.

"Other than that, I always want to include her," she explained. "I know she doesn't have a lot outside of her family and I think that she gets lonely."

The model added, "You don't ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about."

Caitlyn has long been outspoken about her conservative political stance, while Kendall publicly supported Democrat Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Kris Jenner, who was married to Caitlyn from 1991 to 2015, has also previously commented on Caitlyn's right-wing political views.

"You're not a politician, but you think you're a politician sometimes," she Caitlyn on a 2016 episode of I Am Cait. "Sometimes, when you talk to somebody about your views, not everybody's going to always agree. And sometimes, you can get a little cranky (about that)."

