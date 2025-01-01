Wanda Sykes declares she makes a point of hiring women instead of men

Wanda Sykes makes a point of hiring women instead of men.

The actress, 61, known for playing herself in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and who has carved out a film career as a star and executive, said supporting females — especially if they are black – is a priority in her work as a movie producer.

Speaking on stage at Variety’s Power of Women L.A. event, she said: “My joy is when I’m able to hire somebody. And you know who I like to hire? Women.

“I’ll be upfront with you. When it comes to a position and I look on the paper – she might be right here, and he’s up there (but) I’m hiring the woman. That’s just how I operate. And I’ll be honest with you, if she’s a black woman – oh, pssh. Girl, you got the job.”

Her comments were met with loud applause before she turned the moment into a punchline.

She added: “When women thrive, the community thrives. We make everyone around us better. When you get women, when we win, everybody wins. When men win, sometimes they get a younger wife.”

According to Variety, Sykes also used her acceptance speech to expand on her belief women have a duty to lift one another up in the entertainment industry.

Wanda said: “What I plan on doing is to continue to create projects – and even in my stand-up – to speak and represent more of what powerful women can do.

“We’re at a moment in time where, with everything that’s going on in the government, we need to create projects where life imitates art.”

Wanda also pointed to recent policy changes affecting women and families, saying: “Looking at what’s happening with cutting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits – that’s going to affect single mothers. I want to do things that speak to them and uplift them... use your power to uplift women.

“If we did that, and if that’s the way we moved, we would have two female presidents by now.”

Other honourees at Variety’s Power of Women included Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lee Curtis.