Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stripped of 'prince' title and removed from royal lodge

King Charles is to strip Prince Andrew of his remaining royal titles, and boot him out of the Royal Lodge in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace.

The statement detailed how formal notice had been given to Andrew that he would need to surrender the lease of his mansion and move to private accommodation.

Forthwith, he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

As the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew has been entitled to use the title of prince since birth, but that will no longer be the case.

Andrew is expected to relocate to the Sandringham Estate, where his accommodation will be privately funded by the King, according to a report by the BBC.

Andrew's status has been under renewed public pressure in recent weeks over his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He surrendered his use of the title of Duke of York earlier this month.

The statement from Buckingham Palace said the actions taken were "deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him".

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

The Times reported that he had not paid rent on his 30-room mansion for two decades, but had funded at least £7.5 million ($15 million) worth of renovations when he moved in.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who had been living with him in the home, will also have to find somewhere else to live.