Virginia Giuffre's lawyer, family speak out over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Virginia Giuffre's lawyer and members of her family have spoken out about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor losing his title.

The former prince's most vocal accuser took her own life earlier this year, however members of Giuffre's family, and her lawyer, released statements on Thursday in response to the announcement from Buckingham Palace that Mountbatten Windsor would be stripped of his title and ousted from Royal Lodge.

"Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," the statement from Giuffre's brother, Skye, and sister-in-law, Amanda, read.

"Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her. Today, she declares victory.

"We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia's battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."

Sigrid McCawley, who represented Giuffre in her civil court case against the disgraced former royal, described Mountbatten Windsor's ousting as a "tipping point".

"The voice of Virginia Giuffre has changed history. Her bravery, determination and resilient spirit has led to this defining moment," she said via a statement.

"As we account for the tipping point significance of the King stripping the title 'Prince' from his brother Andrew, it should be a lesson for all to listen, hear and believe survivors of abuse."

In 2022, Giuffre received millions from the former prince in an out-of-court settlement after she accused him of repeatedly assaulting her in scenes described in her posthumously published memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting, released this month.