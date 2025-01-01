Kate McKinnon reveals 'terrible' mistake that 'ruined' her life

Kate McKinnon has revealed the "terrible" mistake that "ruined" her life.

The former Saturday Night Live star confessed one of her biggest regrets during an appearance on fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.

"I have made the terrible mistake of reading stuff on the internet, which I truly wish I could go back and have never looked at the internet because that haunts me," Kate, 41, shared.

"There are phrases that I have read that were not even that mean, not unfounded, like things with a kernel of truth, thoughtful critiques that I agreed with that have ruined my life."

The comedian appeared on the long-running sketch comedy show for 11 seasons, from 2012 to 2022.

She also told Amy, 54, she was "haunted" by her memories of skits that bombed.

"There were plenty of desperate failures that haunt me even now," Kate reflected. "A lot of failures."

The Barbie actress added she continued to feel "shame" over certain memories from her time on SNL.

"Sometimes I'll still think of something that didn't work or that I just couldn't get there in time with the writing or the performing, and it still stings and I still feel shame," Kate admitted.

In turn, Amy told Kate she had always considered her "a natural" performer and expressed surprise she had not felt the same way.

"There are people on that show that I felt were naturals," she said. "I always felt that from you, just this calm confidence when you were performing. And it's interesting to know that inside you were not feeling that way."