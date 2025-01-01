Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan and Lone Survivor helmer Peter Berg team up for live-action Call of Duty film

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Lone Survivor helmer Peter Berg are producing a live-action Call of Duty movie for Paramount and Activision.

The first-person shooter is the biggest-selling video game of all time, and it's finally set to get the big-screen treatment.

Deadline reports that: "The pic will be designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what players love about the games," all "while expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences."

The duo will co-write the script, with Berg set to direct. Both will produce alongside David Glasser.

No further details are known at this time, including a release date or casting details.

Meanwhile, Battlefield boss Vince Zampella recently said Call of Duty only exists “because Electronic Arts were d****”.

The developer had worked on EA’s Medal of Honor series before he left in 2002, leading Zampella to form Infinity Ward and helm the rival shooter Call of Duty for Activision Blizzard.

Speaking with GQ, Zampella said: “The only reason that Call of Duty exists is because EA were d****.”

He then founded Respawn Entertainment, where he helmed Titanfall and Apex Legends.

In 2017, Zampella returned to EA when the publisher acquired Respawn, and the developer is now fronting Call of Duty’s rival, Battlefield 6.

Zampella also recalled plans for Sir Ridley Scott to direct a Call of Duty movie.

He recounted: “Ridley Scott came in one time – who's a hero of mine – but he's not connected to games, so he'd ask these questions like, ‘How do you script what happens?’

“There was a bit of a talk around him doing a Call of Duty film, but we never really took it seriously. Video game movies at that point were never really that good."