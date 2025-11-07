Glen Powell gives disappointing update on Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot

Glen Powell will not be starring in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot.

The 37-year-old actor had been linked to the reimagining of the 1974 horror classic, and while Powell has confirmed he is indeed involved in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, he will only serve as a producer.

Speaking with Collider, he said: “Well, I’m just producing it with Barnstorm. I’m not starring in it.”

Even so, the Top Gun: Maverick star emphasised the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot is in safe hands, with The Long Walk’s J.T. Mollner directing and Dan Cohen producing the movie.

Powell continued: “But I will say J.T. is one of the great filmmakers. Dan Cohen, my producing partner, and I identified J.T. earlier as one of the great voices, and I think he's going to be a part of our cinematic lives for a long time. And the fact that he's such a fan of Texas Chainsaw.”

Although the Anyone But You actor kept his lips sealed when asked for details about the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, Powell vowed he and the creative team would “do it justice”.

He said: “I grew up on Texas Chainsaw. I'm not going to give away any spoilers about what we're sort of building and what we're planning, but the team around it is extraordinary, and we're going to do it justice. I promise.”

Powell can next be seen in the upcoming thriller The Running Man, which is based on author Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name.

The movie - which hits cinemas on November 7, 2025 - is set in a dystopian future where the poor are hunted for sport on live TV, and sees desperate contestant Ben Richards (Powell) enter The Running Man game to earn money for his sick daughter.

However, as the odds stack against him, Ben discovers survival means turning the game against its creators.

The Running Man also stars Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Katy O’Brian, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin.

Recently, director Edgar Wright stressed his version of The Running Man was not a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring movie, and would be a more faithful adaptation of King’s original work.During an interview with Den of Geek, the 51-year-old filmmaker said: “It’s clear, having done test screenings, that there are people who have neither read the book nor seen the 1987 film.

“But when it first came to me, I wasn’t interested in doing a remake of the film because there wasn’t any sort of reason to do that. I think the reason to remake a film is if there’s something else in the material.

“So it was never going to be a scene-for-scene literal remake. It was always, in our heads, a new adaptation of the source material.”

The Baby Driver director added Powell was the perfect actor to play Ben Richards, as his laidback and charismatic persona lent itself to the character’s working-class roots.

He explained: “The important thing with Ben Richards is not that he isn’t tough.

“He’s an out-of-work construction worker, and we make it clear in the movie that he’s worked some of the toughest, s******** jobs and worked outside a lot. So he’s capable, but he’s still not John Wick.

“He’s not a superhero. He’s a dad, and he’s kind of flying by the seat of his pants in the show. He’s on his heels for a lot of the movie, and I thought Glen was just perfect for that.”