Alec Baldwin sued by Rust's gun supplier over 'scapegoat smear campaign'

Alec Baldwin is being sued by Rust's gun supplier, who believes he has been made a "scapegoat" over the 2021 shooting tragedy.

Four years ago, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a gun Baldwin was holding on the set of the movie Rust discharged.

Seth Kenney, who supplied prop guns and blanks to the production, is now suing Baldwin, armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and various producers in a bid to restore his tarnished reputation.

In his complaint, which he filed in New Mexico without the help of lawyers, Kenney alleged that Baldwin and fellow producers misused his company's property, cut corners with safety protocols and "conspired" to launch a "scapegoat smear campaign" against his business.

Kenney insisted that he loaned the production the firearms and blanks "under the provisions of the strict safety guidelines and practices; and with the understanding that (producers) would observe and comply with local, state, and federal law," but the Rust team allegedly "violated the rental agreement by allowing the loading, illegal concealment, and discharge of a live round of ammunition".

Kenney claims he has been unable to find work in the industry since the shooting, which has caused his business "ruinous financial losses" and "injury to reputation within the film community and public at large".

In an interview with Variety, he insisted that he meticulously "rattle tested" each dummy round to ensure they were inert, and claimed that Gutierrez-Reed was the one responsible for the live bullets.

The armourer served 14 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter for loading a live bullet into the gun and was released on parole in May. Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial was thrown out midway through last year due to withheld evidence.

Kenney served as a key prosecution witness for both trials. He was sued in 2022 by Gutierrez-Reed, who accused him of introducing the live bullets, but her lawsuit was later dropped.

The gun supplier is suing for false light, conversion, unjust enrichment and tortious interference. He is seeking compensation and punitive damages.