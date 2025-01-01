Ryan Seacrest reveals his dad has died aged 81

Ryan Seacrest has announced the death of his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, aged 81.

The television host and producer revealed on Friday that his dad had passed away following a long battle with prostate cancer.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Ryan said his father died "peacefully" earlier this week.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week," he wrote on Instagram. "My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken."

"He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend," Ryan continued. "Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you."

The post included a series of family photographs featuring Gary with his wife, Constance Marie Zullinger, Ryan's sister Meredith Seacrest, her husband Jimmy Leach, and their daughter, Flora Leach. Ryan also shared a throwback image of himself as a child with his father.

Gary's death comes just months after Ryan spoke publicly about his father's health during a July episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

"My dad is about 80 years old, and I have a very close relationship with my father," he said at the time. "And my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer years ago and started his treatment. And he, it didn't get better. It got worse and it spread. It didn't go well for him."

During the episode, Ryan also reflected on his parents' relationship as his father underwent treatment.

"I watched them over the weekends send photos of smiling and happiness and being together," he recalled. "They've been married for 55 years. And they've got each other."

The TV star continued, "They're just happy to sit together looking at an ocean. And I just, I want to share that because I've been holding that in for a long time."