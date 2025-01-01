Aimee Lou Wood reflects on working with 'brilliant' David Morrisey

Aimee Lou Wood struggled to get through a filming day on her TV series Daddy Issues without breaking character because of her co-star David Morrissey.

The White Lotus actress has opened up about working alongside the actor and filmmaker in the British comedy series, which is set to return for a second season later this year.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Aimee joked that David, who plays her father on the show, was so funny it sometimes made working with him a challenge.

"He is so good, so brilliant but it's actually bad how funny he is," the 31-year-old said. "We can't get through the day without laughing so much."

The Sex Education star continued, "People come up to me and say, 'You only corpsed six times today. Well done!' It really is so much fun."

Aimee also discussed writing and starring in the new BBC drama Film Club, which premiered earlier this month.

"It was so different," she said of the project. "It's magical because you have these people in your head for years and then Suranne Jones is there being that person, which is incredible."

The actress admitted she sometimes questioned her own script during filming.

"But also, the number of times I would be in a scene, and I would be thinking, 'Why the hell did I write that?' Once you surrender to it, you sort of forget it is yours," she shared.

Elsewhere in the episode, Aimee noted how her life has transformed since starring as Chelsea in season three of The White Lotus earlier this year.

"I thought everyone was being so dramatic saying it would change my life, but it truly has," she stated. "It really has been wonderful."