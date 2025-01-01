Gayle King insists she's not married after AI-generated images go viral

Gayle King has clarified that she is neither engaged nor married despite AI-generated images appearing to show that she is.

The CBS Mornings co-host used Friday's episode to address viral AI images appearing to show her flaunting her engagement ring and posing in a wedding dress next to her new husband.

"Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged," King said. "Take a look at me with a big ring on my finger. There's a lucky man - I have no idea who he is."

She continued, "These (AI-)generated images have been making their way across the internet. So I'm here to say exclusively on CBS Mornings, I'm not married, not even engaged."

The 70-year-old, who is currently single, admitted that some of her loved ones were fooled by the pictures and celebrated her purported relationship milestone.

"People have been saying, 'Congratulations,' 'Love really happened to you,' 'I'm so happy for you,'" she told her co-host Nate Burleson. "That isn't me. But Nate, even I looked at it and go, 'Is that me?'"

Reading one of the false reports out loud, King laughed as it claimed her new partner was a "prominent figure in the business world" who was known for his philanthropic efforts and his low-profile lifestyle.

"Where is he? I would like to see you, sir! Show yourself!" she joked. "Even my kids said, 'Mom, who is this?' Well, I have no idea!"

The TV personality concluded the topic by stating again, "I'm not married or engaged... Believe me, if I was, you'd hear it here first."

King has two adult children with her ex-husband William Bumpus. They were married between 1982 and 1993.