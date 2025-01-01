Woody Allen set to make next film in Madrid

Woody Allen is set to make his next film in Madrid.

After unsuccessful efforts to launch projects in Italy and Barcelona, the 89-year-old director has obtained £1.27 million from the Madrid Regional Government to help finance the production, according to El País.

The agreement, published online and reported by the Spanish outlet, outlines Woody will include “Madrid” in the film’s title as part of the deal.

The money is to be paid in three instalments, contingent on the film’s progress and its international reach.

Part of the funding will only be released once the film has its world premiere at a major festival, such as the Berlinale.

The arrangement is described as “sponsorship by the community of Madrid of the promotional campaign for a feature film provisionally titled Wasp 2026”, with the acronym standing for Woody Allen Summer Project.

Under the contract, Woody will produce the film through his long-running banner, Gravier Production, alongside Spanish partner Wanda Vision, known for Petra.

The regional government document states: “Woody Allen is one of the most versatile contemporary artists on the film scene.”

It adds “the advertising and promotion of destinations through film has been a branding tool throughout the history of cinema”.

Woody has a long history of filming in Spain.

In 2008, he shot Vicky Cristina Barcelona in the Catalan capital with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, receiving the same £1.27 million from local authorities.

He returned to Spain in 2020 to make Rifkin’s Festival, filmed in San Sebastián.

His most recent film, Coup de Chance, a romantic thriller set in Paris, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2023 and marked his 50th feature.

The event saw Woody avoid questions about the longstanding sexual abuse allegations made against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Speaking to Variety in Venice, the filmmaker discussed his admiration for French cinema and the challenges of securing U.S. financing amid controversy.

He said: “I have so many ideas for films that I would be tempted to do it, if it was easy to finance.

“But beyond that, I don’t know if I have the same verve to go out and spend a lot of time raising money.”