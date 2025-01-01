Tamera Mowry 'so grateful' that her career started before social media

Tamera Mowry is "so grateful" her career began before the rise of social media.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the 47-year-old expressed gratitude that she and her twin Tia found fame with Sister, Sister in the '90s before the pressures of social media.

"When we were 14, we did a pilot, and it took about two years for it to come into fruition," Tamera recalled. "I am so grateful (I was on) television without social media. I really feel for the 13-year-olds now that are on television, you know? You had fan mail, but I didn't have access to all of it."

Tamera also reflected on the importance of having a strong support system during her early years in the industry.

"I look back, and I'm like, Thank God for my support system," the star said. "Thank God I had someone else to go through all of this with, and that was my twin sister. I got to live my dream at such a young age."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tamera shared that although she "loved being a twin", she also wanted to be her own person.

"Around (my) early 20s, I started to see that we have different perspectives on life, we dated different people, we handled situations differently," she stated. "And there was a moment of push-pull, like, Why aren't you living life the way I am? And that was coming from both of us."

Tia previously revealed that while she loves her sister "very much", they aren't as close as they once were.

"In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case," she told Us Weekly in 2024. "It's called life."