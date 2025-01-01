Demi Lovato is 'so insecure' as an actress

Demi Lovato has admitted that she feels "so insecure" as an actress after taking a long hiatus.

The 33-year-old got her start as an actress, starring in roles such as Barney & Friends, Camp Rock, Sonny with a Chance and Princess Protection Program, before focusing on her singing career.

Demi, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, returned to acting last year in the indie drama Tow, in which she played a homeless shelter resident named Nova, and she would like to do more.

However, they admitted on the Las Culturistas podcast that they think they need to do acting lessons before returning to it in a major way.

"I'm like so insecure as an actress," Demi confessed. "I took a break for so long from acting that I'm like scared to get back into it. I've had offers and I have acted - I did an independent film called Tow last year and then it came out at Tribeca Film Festival this year. It was a small role, I dipped my toes back into acting, and I had a lot of fun with it."

They added, "It's something that I think I want to do but... I feel like I need to do acting lessons or something."

Tow, which also stars Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer and Ariana DeBose, premiered at the film festival in June, and it is expected to be released in 2026.

Despite her acting aspirations, Demi is currently focused on her music career as she recently released her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep. She will also be embarking on a North American tour in April and May next year.