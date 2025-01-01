NEWS Anthony Hopkins lists fire-ravaged California estate Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Anthony Hopkins has reportedly listed his California estate for £5.1 million after it was destroyed by the wildfires that tore through Los Angeles earlier this year.



The Daily Mirror reports that the Oscar-winning actor is asking $6.4 million (£5.1 million) for the two adjoining plots, which were ravaged in the blaze.



Hopkins originally purchased the estate in two parts back in 2018 and 2019, spending a total of $12.6 million (£10 million).



Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Silence of the Lambs star remained grounded after the fires.



The Port Talbot-born actor posted a message on Instagram supporting those affected at the time, sharing, "As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give."



January's Los Angeles wildfires killed 10 people and forced thousands from their homes, devastating the Palisades neighbourhood.



Among those affected were celebrities including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Diane Warren and Ricki Lake.



This wasn't the first time Hopkins' home had faced the threat of fire.



In November 2018, his Malibu, California home narrowly escaped the Woolsey Fire, which destroyed his neighbour's property.



And in 2000, fire broke out on the second floor of the Kensington, London home, where he lived with ex-wife Jennifer Lynton. Hopkins was in Los Angeles at the time.

