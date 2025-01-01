Edie Falco eyes superhero role

Edie Falco wants to star in a superhero film.

The former Sopranos actress would enjoy taking on such a project because it is such a huge departure from all the work she has done in the past.

Speaking during a press conference at the Tribeca Festival Lisboa, the Hollywood Reporter reports she said: “I’d like to be a female superhero. It’s so out of my realm of experience, certainly in real life and in movies. That would be a lot of fun

The Nurse Jackie star relishes playing complex characters and insisted there has been no part that has come her way that left her "stumped".

She said: "I’ve yet to be stumped. Never have I said I can’t do that. You sort of find a way you can go and see, because you’re able to know you have to stop before it is dangerous. And I’ve been in therapy for 7,000 years.

“I look for those [complicated characters]. That’s what makes this exciting. To play someone with a less complicated life is less interesting."

Edie feels "lucky" she's been offered a number of complex roles over the years.

She said: “I’ve been very lucky that kind of since I started working, female characters are getting more interesting and complicated… I feel like I’m riding this wave of really interesting and complicated female characters."

The Mayor of Kingstown star thinks she's in a better position because she was rarely offered young ingenue roles early in her career.

She said: “I imagine if you’re only ever playing young, beautiful, sexy women, it’s going to get harder as you get older.”

Edie is also keen to play a politician on screen.

She quipped: “Maybe I can get something out of my system.”

The I’ll Be Right There actress - who is known for her political activism - insisted the current climate means there is more than just the rights of women in peril at the moment.

She said: “Difficulties for women right now is just difficulties for humans in the culture that we’re living in, certainly in America. We’re all just hanging on by our fingernails."