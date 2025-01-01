Denzel Washington predicted Letitia Wright would direct one day

Denzel Washington correctly predicted that Letitia Wright would end up directing one day.

The Training Day actor declared that Wright would become a director after watching her act in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

During an appearance on the How to Fail podcast, the British actress recalled a conversation she had with Washington after he came to set and watched her perform in a scene.

"It was beautiful to see him in the flesh and just sit with him, make jokes and he was just cool," she remembered. "He also called me out. He was like, 'You're gonna be a director.' I was like, 'What the heck, you just got here! You don't know anything about me.' I did not have a desire to direct (at the time). He's like, 'I can see you directing one day.' And I was like, 'Sir, what do you mean?' and he was like, 'Yeah, you look like you're going to direct.'"

Wright added that her Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, backed up Washington's prediction.

"And then Ryan said after, 'Tish, you look like you're going to direct, like your brain, you're always thinking about different things.' And that became true," she said.

Wright recently made her directorial debut with the 25-minute short Highway to the Moon, a coming-of-age fantasy drama which has been travelling the film festival circuit throughout this year. She most recently presented it at the London Film Festival in October.

The star may end up working with Washington in the future as Coogler has written a part for him in the third Black Panther film. Wright is expected to return as Shuri after an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.