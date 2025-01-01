Charles Leclerc announces engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has announced his engagement to his partner, model and influencer Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The happy couple shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, captioning an array of romantic photos with the caption, "Mr and Mrs Leclerc."

The pics included their beloved dog, Leo.

Leclerc and Saint Mleuz have been dating since early 2023. They were first spotted together at Paris Fashion Week in March of that year.

Later in the year, shortly after Leclerc confirmed he was in a relationship but stopped short of naming Saint Mleux, they made their official public debut at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

Leclerc has been in two high-profile relationships prior to this one. He dated Italian model Giada Gianna for four years, before the couple split up in 2019.

After that, the Formula 1 star was with architect Charlotte Sine, breaking up in December 2022.

"Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends," Leclerc said at the time.

"We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me."

LeClerc and Saint Mleux have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight to date, but back in June, they did appear together on the red carpet in New York City for the premiere of the F1 movie.